New York awards $78M to support school initiatives

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is directing more than $78 million toward programs meant to expand the role of schools in their students' lives.



Federally funded grants will help expand or establish community learning centers that provide academic enrichment to students and their families beyond the regular school day. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program targets students in high-poverty and low-performing schools.



The grants announced by the state Education Department on Monday will go to school districts, not-for-profits, colleges and community organizations for 122 programs.



New York City public schools and New York City-based not-for-profits were awarded nearly $43 million, with the rest of the Big 5 - Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo and Yonkers - receiving a total of $11 million.

© 2017 Associated Press