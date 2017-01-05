Ken-Ton Schools Superintendent to retire

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The superintendent for Kenmore- Town of Tonawanda Schools has announced she's retiring.
In an email to staff Thursday morning, Dawn Mirand says she's stepping down this Tuesday. That day coincides with the district's next school board meeting which is also on Tuesday.
The board still needs to formally approve her retirement.
Mirand had a contract that ran to 2020.
The district is in the midst of a massive school consolidation project.
Here is the full text of Mirand's email to staff:
Dear KTUFSD Faculty and Staff,
After over 31 years in education, it's time for a new adventure! I have submitted my intention to retire as the Ken-Ton Superintendent of Schools as of January 10, 2017 to the Board for their approval at their next meeting. This is something I have been thinking about since October and the Board and I have agreed this is the best time.
I am very proud of our work and accomplishments over the past three years through the numerous changes including a major consolidation, a multimillion dollar capital project, and restoring the district to good standing status with the NYS Education Department. I have enjoyed my time in KenTon with such wonderful students and supportive school community, and enjoyed working with the incredible team here.
Thank you for your support, professionalism, and all that you do for kids. It has been an honor to serve students throughout my career, particularly in Ken-Ton. I am very grateful for the opportunities.
I look forward to spending much more time with my family, traveling, and thinking about where my next chapter will lead!
Best wishes always,
Dawn
