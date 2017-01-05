Ken-Ton Schools Superintendent to retire

In an email to staff Thursday morning, Dawn Mirand says she's stepping down this Tuesday. That day coincides with the district's next school board meeting which is also on Tuesday. (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The superintendent for Kenmore- Town of Tonawanda Schools has announced she's retiring.

In an email to staff Thursday morning, Dawn Mirand says she's stepping down this Tuesday. That day coincides with the district's next school board meeting which is also on Tuesday.

The board still needs to formally approve her retirement.

Mirand had a contract that ran to 2020.

The district is in the midst of a massive school consolidation project.

Here is the full text of Mirand's email to staff: