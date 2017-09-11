Judge denies request to keep Buffalo School Board seat open

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Carl Paladino's attorney, Dennis Vacco, confirmed with 2 on Your Side Monday, that a state judge has denied the former Buffalo School Board member's request for a temporary restraining order, which would prevent the board from filling his now-vacant seat.

Paladino was removed from the board last month, after the state education commissioner determined he willfully shared confidential information about board matters.

The request also contained a measure to hold Paladino's appeal in Western New York, rather than in Albany.

Vacco says discussion with the judge over the matter of venue has been adjourned until September 26th.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo School Board is in the process of interviewing candidates to fill that open seat.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV