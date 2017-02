Governor Andrew Cuomo addressing the finalists of the 2016 43North competition at the Rich Products atrium on October 26th.

BUFFALO, NY-- Governor Andrew Cuomo is in Buffalo to make an announcement.

The governor will be at Buffalo State. He is expected to tout his proposed plan for free college tuition at SUNY schools.

