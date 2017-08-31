Friday is final day to apply for Paladino's BOE seat

BUFFALO, NY — The window to apply for the Buffalo School Board's vacate seat has almost closed.
Friday, Sept. 1 is the final day interested candidates can apply to fill the Park District seat that was made vacate after Carl Paladino's removal from the board.
To apply, you must send a letter of notification with an attached biography, resume or vitae to Darren Brown, District Clerk, by 4 p.m. on Friday. The information can be emailed to Brown at dbrown@buffaloschools.org or sent to the below address.
Buffalo Board of Education,
Attn: Darren Brown, District Clerk
801 City Hall
Buffalo, New York 14202
To apply, you must meet the following qualifications:
- A citizen of the United States
- A qualified voter of Buffalo City School District
- A resident of Buffalo for at least three (3) years
- No felony convictions
- A resident of the sub-district (Park District) for at least one year prior to appointment
- Applications will be reviewed and an interview schedule will be established.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs