Friday is final day to apply for Paladino's BOE seat

BUFFALO, NY — The window to apply for the Buffalo School Board's vacate seat has almost closed.

Friday, Sept. 1 is the final day interested candidates can apply to fill the Park District seat that was made vacate after Carl Paladino's removal from the board.

To apply, you must send a letter of notification with an attached biography, resume or vitae to Darren Brown, District Clerk, by 4 p.m. on Friday. The information can be emailed to Brown at dbrown@buffaloschools.org or sent to the below address.

Buffalo Board of Education,

Attn: Darren Brown, District Clerk

801 City Hall

Buffalo, New York 14202

To apply, you must meet the following qualifications:

A citizen of the United States

A qualified voter of Buffalo City School District

A resident of Buffalo for at least three (3) years

No felony convictions

A resident of the sub-district (Park District) for at least one year prior to appointment

Applications will be reviewed and an interview schedule will be established.

