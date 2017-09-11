Dr. Flanagan-Priore to fill Buffalo School Board seat

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- 2 on Your Side has confirmed that the Buffalo School Board has selected a candidate to fill Carl Paladino's former seat.

Paladino was removed from the board last month, after the state education commissioner determined he willfully shared confidential information about board matters.

The Board announced Monday night that it has selected Dr. Catherine Flanagan-Priore in a unanimous vote.

Flanagan-Priore will be sworn into the Board on Wednesday.

