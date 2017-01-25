DiNapoli: Fewer NY schools face fiscal stress

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY - The number of school districts facing fiscal stress dropped to its lowest level last year since the state Comptroller's Office began tracking it four years ago, according to a report released Wednesday.

A total of 59 school districts across the state -- or 9 percent -- faced some level of budgetary stress during the 2015-16 school year, with just two districts showing "significant" stress, the report from Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli showed.

It marked a significant drop from the previous school year, when 82 districts -- or 12 percent -- showed fiscal stress.

“Fiscal stress in many school districts has declined, especially for those in the most severe condition,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “School officials should be commended for working to keep their districts out of financial harm, but should be careful not to amass excessive levels of fund balance in order to do so.”

DiNapoli's office launched a monitoring system in 2012 that rates each school district's budget on a variety of fiscal factors, giving each a score based on their end-of-year balances, deficits and borrowing habits.

Each district is then rated as showing significant stress, moderate stress or being susceptible to fiscal stress. If they are showing no signs of budgetary trouble, they are given no designation.

DiNapoli's report Wednesday focused on the 671 districts with fiscal years that ended June 30.

No WNY schools received a "significant" ranking.

East Aurora Central Schools showed moderate fiscal stress, according to DiNapoli's office.

Scio Central, Ripley Central, Evans-Brant Central, Niagara Wheatfield, West Seneca Central, Andover Central are listed has susceptible to fiscal stress.

You can see the full list here: http://www.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/fiscalmonitoring/schools/stresslist.htm

Gannett Albany