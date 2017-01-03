Cuomo proposes free tuition at SUNY

Digital tablet and book on desk in classroom (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY -- ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday proposed a plan to offer free tuition at state colleges and universities for income eligible New Yorkers.

The free tuition plan, which will cost about $163 million a year, would be phased in over three years, according to Cuomo's office. By the final year, New York students would be eligible if their families earn $125,000 or less annually.

The program -- which would need legislative approval -- would cover both two and four-year colleges, including community colleges. Room and board would not be free.

Tuition is $6,470 at the four-year colleges.

“If you come from any family making $125,000 or less, the state will provide free tuition," Cuomo said Tuesday at LaGuardia College. "It is going to be the first program like it in the United States of America. It’s once again New York leading the way.”

Cuomo announced his proposal -- which he called the Excelsior College program -- alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who pushed for free tuition during his presidential bid last year.

Sanders praised the plan as "revolutionary," saying students shouldn't be "punished" with tens of thousands of dollars in debt for seeking higher education.

"The day will come where we understand that public education in America is not simply kindergarten through high school, but that public education in 2017 means making public colleges and public universities tuition-free," Sanders said.

The effort is expected to supplement the variety of tuition-assistance programs that the state already offers to low-and middle-income New Yorkers to attend one of the state's 64-public campuses.

The initiative would need approval of the state Legislature as part of the budget for the fiscal year that starts April 1. There was no immediate comment from legislative leaders on the plan.

Cuomo has until Jan. 17 to introduce his budget plan.

SUNY tuition has been a source of debate in New York in recent years.

SUNY tuition, room and board increased from an average of $13,275 in the 2005-06 school year to $20,549 in 2014-15 school year, a 55 percent increase, a state report in September found

The SUNY Board of Trustees increased tuition $300 a year between 2011 and 2015, but lawmakers rejected another increase last year.