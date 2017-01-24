Concerns raised over free SUNY tuition plan

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to offer free SUNY tuition to income-eligible students drew skepticism Tuesday from state lawmakers, who questioned the program's estimated cost and why it doesn't do more to keep graduates in New York.

Cuomo's plan, part of his $152.3 billion state budget proposal, would cover the cost of public-college tuition for students who come from families making less than $125,000 a year.

State lawmakers picked apart the finer points of the plan during a daylong hearing Tuesday, the first of 13 scheduled over the next month on various portions of the governor's state spending proposal.

They raised a number of concerns about the practical impact of the plan, questioning everything from the estimated cost of $163 million a year to its impact on private colleges to its minimal residency requirements, which require the student to live in the state for one year before they are eligible.

“From my perspective, things don’t seem to be adding up very well, and we need to have a very serious discussion about that," said Sen. Cathy Young, R-Olean, Cattaraugus County.

The hearing began with more than two hours of testimony from SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher, who is set to step down from her post later this year.

Lawmakers peppered Zimpher with question after question about the tuition proposal, which was crafted by Cuomo's office. She often deferred to the governor's office or promised to follow-up with more specifics later, leading some lawmakers to express frustration.

That led to Jim Malatras, Cuomo's director of state operations, making an unscheduled appearance later in the day to offer testimony of his own.

Malatras said the cost estimate was crafted by the governor's Budget Division and anticipates a 10 percent enrollment bump after the plan is put in place. It was based in part on experiences in Tennessee and Oregon, who have similar programs for community colleges.

The residency requirements are the same as other state-backed tuition-assistance programs currently in existence, he said.

"At the end, we’d love to have more people coming into New York," Malatras said.

Cuomo's plan would apply to the state's public two- and four-year colleges, and would require students to take on an average of 15 credits per semester in order to qualify. It would start next academic year with students from families making less than $100,000 a year before hitting $125,000 in three years.

If approved by lawmakers, it would cover the cost of tuition after any other state or federal aid, such as the state's Tuition Assistance Program and federal Pell grants, is applied. The proposal does not require students to remain in the state after they graduate.

Students in the country illegally wouldn't be eligible unless the state were to pass a separate measure making them eligible for state tuition aid, which the Republican-controlled Senate opposes.

Cuomo's cost estimate has struck some budget watchers as low, according to Sen. Ken LaValle, R-Suffolk County.

Current SUNY tuition is $6,470 a year. SUNY, using data from the 2014-15 school year, said about 80,000 students met the income requirements, though many of those already have their tuition -- or most of it -- covered by current tuition-assistance programs.

Cuomo's budget would also allow SUNY schools to increase tuition by up to $250 a year.

LaValle asked Zimpher whether SUNY has any sort of per-pupil cost estimate for Cuomo's plan.

"We're not there yet," Zimpher said.

LaValle responded: “Well, you’ve got to get there very quickly, because we are in a budget process and we have got to find out if the bean counters outside of the budget process are wrong.”

Speaking to reporters in Rochester, Cuomo said he's open to changes.

"To the extent the legislature wants to come up with suggestions or proposals or tweaks, I’m open to all of it," Cuomo said.

Sen. Diane Savino, R-Staten Island, asked Malatras to make sure the state's education leaders, including Zimpher and state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, are on the same page when it comes to the tuition-free plan.

"The responses from the chancellor, SUNY, CUNY and even (the state Education Department) -- there seems to be some confusion about who's eligible, what they're eligible for, whether or not disabled students would have an exemption," Savino said.

