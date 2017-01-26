Cash makes surprising comments about Buffalo School Board

Kriner Cash (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools made news with some surprising comments Thursday about the school board, the district's finances, and the violence facing students.

Dr. Cash apparently met with the editorial board of The Buffalo News. The paper called it his "State of the District" event.

We were not there and The Buffalo News now has nothing about this on its website. So we have to go by the tweets sent out by the education reporter.

Here are the highlights:

First, Dr. Cash referenced some type of poll in the district showing 35 percent of students said they had seen someone get shot or stabbed in their life time. That's obviously troubling.

He also talked a lot about the school board and gave this quote: "I'm here five years tops and if this board doesn't straighten up I'm leaving sooner."

Finally, Dr. Cash addressed the financial troubles in the district. We've reported on the huge budget shortfall that the district will face.

The superintendent said he'll be asking on average for $40 million more a year and will go to non-profits like the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and the Wilson Foundation. But he added he will ask for $5 million more from the Mayor of Buffalo, noting the city has not changed its contribution in a decade.

And Dr. Cash said the district will need $20 million more from the state.

These are the first we're hearing about these requests.

We've tried to get an interview. Our Danny Spewak even went to City Hall and talked face-to-face with the district's spokesperson.

We were told to expect more next week.

