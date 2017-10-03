Canisius College to reduce tuition for 2018-19

Canisius College (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Canisius College announced for the 2018-19 school year, it's lowering the cost of undergraduate tuition to 2008 levels.

That means it will go from almost $35,000 this year to $27,000 that's almost a 23% drop.

The school says it wants to narrow the gap between the published price, and what most students actually pay -- once financial aid is factored in.

It's unclear how financial aid packages will change, although the school says it's still committed to scholarships. The school also announced housing costs will also be reduced.



