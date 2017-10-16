Buffalo seeks ideas for diversifying criteria-based schools

Classroom (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - School officials in Buffalo are turning to the public for help in diversifying the district's criteria-based schools.



Three meetings have been scheduled to invite residents to offer recommendations for improving racial and ethnic diversity at schools whose admissions process begins with a test.



The first meeting is Monday, October 16 from 2:30pm-4pm at Buffalo City Hall Room 801.



The district has been altering the admissions process for the last couple of years after a group of parents filed a complaint with the U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, saying it discriminated against some students.



But the changes have so far not affected the disproportionately small number of black and Hispanic students at its top school, City Honors.



Meetings also are scheduled for:

Thursday, October 19 from 4p-6pm at the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue

Tuesday, October 24 from 4p-6p at the Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street

