Buffalo School Board swears in new member

New Buffalo school board member, Dr. Catherine Flanagan-Priore, is sworn in. She replaces Carl Paladino. Photo by Bill Boyer, WGRZ.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education swore in its newest member Wednesday night.

Catherine Flanagan-Priore was unanimously voted in earlier this week.

She replaces Carl Paladino, who was removed by the New York state education commissioner last month.

Flanagan-Priore is a pediatric psychologist at Women and Children's Hospital.

She told 2 On Your Side after she was sworn in that she’s ready to get to work.

“My goal is to work collaboratively with the rest of the board members to represent the Park District well, and to meet the needs of the families and children that I’ll be representing,” Flanagan-Priore said. “And I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the Board and truthfully work to meet the needs of the children in this community.”

When asked if she planned on running for the seat when her current term is up, Flanagan-Priore said she's undecided. According to the school board's website, her term would expire June 30, 2019.

