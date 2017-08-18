Where to watch eclipse in WNY, why you should

BUFFALO, NY - Sure, when Monday's eclipse rolls around, you could pull up to a nearby window, throw on your eclipse glasses, and get a good look at the eclipse from there.

But where’s the fun in that? Wouldn’t you rather look through a telescope at the full effect? Enjoy some food trucks? Maybe even learn a thing or two about the eclipse?

That’s what Kevin Williams from Buffalo State’s Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is pushing for: as many Western New Yorkers as possible to join one of five featured events on Monday.

The first at his own Planetarium, Williams says it will provide everything from eclipse glasses, to telescopes, to education, and even some alternative photography options for you to take advantage of.

The event runs from 12:30-4:00pm.

“The entire eclipse here in Buffalo lasts about two and a half hours so if you come here to watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to take part in some astronomy related activities, we have groups from other culturals in Buffalo,” said Williams. “We’re hoping people come and spend a little bit of time and watch the eclipse and learn a little bit about astronomy too."

Have questions or curiosities? Each event will provide specialists and experts to share those answers with you.

Even Alan Friedman, Buffalo's premier astrophotographer who is headed toward the area of totality, said he’s a bit jealous he can’t enjoy the festivities with other people who simply want to enjoy the event as a larger community.

"We're the only place in the solar system where the moon and the sun are the same size, so we can have the total eclipse,” said Friedman. “I mean it doesn't exist anywhere else in the solar system. Aside from the fact that we can breathe the air on Earth, we're in this unique place in space to allow us to experience this crazy phenomenon."

Other locations include:

-The Buffalo Museum of Science, who will also debut its newest “Buffalo in Space” exhibit, 1:00-4:00pm.

-Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve, featuring a massive solar system display and activities for children, 1:00-4:00pm.

-The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Downtown location will kick off it’s eclipse coverage with Eclipse-O-Rama on Saturday morning from 11:00am-3:00pm, and the actual event on Monday will go from 1:00-3:30pm.

-Calvin E. Krueger Park will also host eclipse viewers on Monday afternoon.

