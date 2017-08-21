LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse through WNY

Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017

BUFFALO, NY -- The highly anticipated solar eclipse is finally here.

You can watch the event LIVE on WGRZ.COM and Channel 2.

The eclipse will begin at 1:11 p.m. and peak at 2:34 p.m. It will end at 3:51 p.m. The eclipse will cover about 75% of the sun here in Western New York.

Viewing parties are being held at the Buffalo Science Museum, SUNY Fredonia, Niagara Falls School District office, City of Tonawanda Library and the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State.

