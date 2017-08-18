4,000+ eclipse glasses available in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - Like most people across the country, if you haven’t gotten a pair of eclipse glasses yet, you’re probably struggling to find some at this point.

But 4,300 pairs of glasses are still available across Buffalo, if you choose to spend your Monday afternoon at one of the featured eclipse viewing events.

2,500 glasses are available for people who come to the Buffalo Museum of Science, with the first wave being handed out between 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Along with the eclipse viewing, it will be the debut of the museum’s “Buffalo in Space” exhibit, part of a full-museum renovation over the past several years.

“The Buffalo in Space exhibit actually marks the eighth and final newly renovated science studio,” said President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “So when guests come into the museum on Monday, they're also going to be able to see three full floors of amazing experiential exhibits."

Museum admissions will be reduced on Monday to only $5 for an individual, and $10 per family.

1,000 glasses are also available at the Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Blasdell, who will host their own event at 1:00 p.m.

Along with telescopes and glasses, there will also be a massive to-scale exhibit featuring the planets in our solar system.

Dr. Phil Stokes says his phone has been ringing off the hook with people looking to find glasses, so he’s very aware of just how hot a commodity they will be.

"If you've ever seen a zombie movie where everyone is holed up in a house and they bar the door, that's kind of how we feel, like we've blocked the door but now they're coming in through the window and the chimney,” laughed Stokes. “We've got the glasses in a secure, secret location, only one other employee knows where they are, and we're holding onto those until 1:00pm on Monday."

The Buffalo State Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium’s event will begin at 12:30pm, where 600 pairs of glasses will be handed out.

And one last batch of 200 glasses will be available through the Buffalo & Erie County Library’s downtown location; but those could be out of supply by Monday, as they plan to start handing glasses out at Saturday morning’s Eclipse-O-Rama event at 11:00am.

