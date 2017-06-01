Early morning Buffalo house fire

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo firefighters are on the scene of a home fire on Crowley Avenue in the city's Riverside neighborhood.
The fire started just before 5:00 a.m.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the fire.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
