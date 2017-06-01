WGRZ
Close

Early morning Buffalo house fire

WGRZ 5:58 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo firefighters are on the scene of a home fire on Crowley Avenue in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

The fire started just before 5:00 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the fire.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories