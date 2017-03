A J.C. Penney store (Photo: WGRZ)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. - Dunkirk's JC Penney is among 138 stores the chain announced Friday will shut down.

The store at Dunkirk-Fredonia plaza doesn't have a closing date yet, but the retailer says most of the stores on the list will start selling off their inventory April 17th and then close sometime in June.

Check out the full list here.

Five thousand employees will be impacted nationally.

