Dog food company expands recall

An Illinois pet food company is expanding its voluntary recall of dog food due to possible contamination with an euthanasia drug.

Back in February, Evanger's dog and cat food company recalled 12-ounce cans of its "Hunk of Beef Au Jus" after detecting one lot of contaminated with a euthanasia drug called pentobarbital.

Five dogs had become ill and one of them died after consuming the product.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company is expanding its recall to included two more products: the "Braised Beef Chunks," and "Pulled Beef" flavored dog foods.

Those who have purchased any of the canned dog foods can return them for a full refund.

