Dog and cat food recalled after dog's death

A pet food company is recalling one of its products across the country after a dog was killed consuming it.

Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Company is recalling all of its "Hunk of Beef" products after one lot of it was found to be contaminated with a drug used to treat insomnia and anxiety.

A dog that ate some of the "Hunk of Beer" food was later killed by it.

The specific 12 ounce beef cans were made in June 2016 and have an expiration date of 2020.

