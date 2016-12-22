DiNapoli orders review of NY pension scandal

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY - State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday he has ordered an internal investigation into his office's hiring and oversight practices in the wake of a drug- and sex-fueled bribery scandal at the center of a federal indictment.

DiNapoli's comments on WGDJ-AM came a day after Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager for the state's $179 billion pension fund, was accused by federal prosecutors of trading cocaine, money for prostitutes, an expensive wristwatch and lavish vacations for business from the state-backed fund.

The Democratic comptroller said he first heard many of the salacious details of Kang's alleged conduct when U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara unveiled the federal indictment Wednesday.



DiNapoli told host Fred Dicker his department's internal review will focus on what types of additional safeguards and checks could have prevented the alleged wrongdoing.

“My question is what else could we have done if someone is going to lie and subvert existing policies and procedures to not allow this?" DiNapoli said. "Is there anything else that we can do to prevent that or to flag behavior that might lead to suspicion that something like this might be going on?”

Kang was fired in February when there were "issues with his management style," DiNapoli said.

For about two years, Kang was in charge of managing the pension fund's $53 billion in fixed-income securities. He directed about $2 billion in trades through a pair of broker-dealers at the center of the scandal, according to the indictment.

In the radio interview Thursday, DiNapoli faced questions about apparent red flags were missed during a background check prior to Kang's hiring in 2014.

According to the Securities Exchange Commission, Kang was fired from his previous job at a private investment firm for failing to disclose more than 50 incidents in which he received concert tickets and lavish gifts from those seeking business from the firm.

Kang lied about his dismissal as he interviewed with DiNapoli's office, according to the SEC and U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office.

DiNapoli said Kang's hiring process will be part of the internal review. He said the review will determine whether his office contacted Kang's previous employer.

"You can't anticipate every bit of evil someone may have in their heart," DiNapoli said.

Brian McEvoy, an attorney for Kang, declined comment about the charges Wednesday.