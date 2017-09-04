DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Confessionals at the GRB following Harvey
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)
Photojournalist Derek Felton, KHOU 11 , KHOU 12:49 PM. EDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Haley to U.N.: North Korea is 'begging for war'Sep. 4, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
Tyrod Taylor's status for Bills opener up in the airSep. 4, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
Buffalo Police investigate shootingSep. 3, 2017, 10:19 p.m.