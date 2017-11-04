Deputies Warn of Green Dot Scam

Phone Scam

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Someone notified deputies after he or she got a call from someone pretending to be from the sheriff's office. The scam caller said the person missed jury duty and a warrant was issued for his or her arrest.

The caller then told the person to go to the dollar store and purchase a "green dot" prepaid debit card and give the caller the PIN on the back to avoid arrest.

The phone number given had a voice message claiming to be the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say at no time would they ever make such a request.

Anyone who receives a similar call should contact deputies at (585) 589-5527.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV