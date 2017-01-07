WGRZ
Depew police car involved in crash

Stephanie Barnes, WGRZ 4:28 PM. EST January 07, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - BUFFALO, NY-A Depew patrol car was involved in a crash while taking two prisoners to the Erie County Holding Center. 

It happened at Broadway and Sherman in Buffalo just after 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Police said a car pulled out of Sherman onto Broadway in front of the marked Depew SUV and another car. 

The patrol car was towed and police said no one was injured. 

Buffalo Police are handling the investigation and charges are unknown at this point. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 


