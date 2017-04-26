DEC will look into Niagara Falls stench

Niagara Falls. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: Terry Belke)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental says it will be investigating the complaints of residents in the area of 56th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, regarding an unusually strong stench which has been detected in recent days.

"It's pretty nasty,” said Cartherine Jarka, who lives in the Falls with her mother and two children.

“It's a very strong Sulphur smell… just disgusting,” Jarka said, in describing the odor which she and others told us could actually make people gag.

“We are looking into this observation and have dispatched staff from our Division of Air Resources to investigate,” wrote DEC Communication Specialist Megan Gollwitzer, in an e-mail to WGRZ-TV.

The area in question is not, nor has it ever been as far as anyone can recall, immune to unnatural, unusual, and at times, noxious odors.

It is a largely industrial neighborhood, and there are chemical plants, paper mills, garbage and recycling facilities, and a toxic waste landfill, all within a short distance of where residents say the smell is most intense.

However, even lifelong residents of the city like Brian Mena say the stench is particularly offensive recently.

“This is an industrial area and sometimes there are odors," conceded Mena. “But not like this….this is unusual even for here.”

Mena said the stench has been so choking in recent days, that motorists passing through have no choice but to roll up their windows and hope they don’t get stuck at a red light.

"When you stop at the light it's extremely horrid. You got your windows up, and then you gotta open your windows when you are safely down the boulevard,” Mena said.

“If you took a sack of dirty gym socks, and threw in a sack of dirty diapers and rotten cabbage…and then mixed it all up with vinegar and sautéed it," is how Packard Court resident Samar Hamilton described the smell.

But with so many operations surrounding his home, any one of which could produce olfactory infractions, Hamilton admits it's hard to say which one of them might be the culprit.

"I'm thinking it's gotta be a something from all of those factories, because it's not just one smell, it's a bunch of different smells," said Hamilton, who agreed with others who say the smell is most intense as you drive on the bridge which carries Niagara Falls Boulevard over several railroad tracks near 56th Street.

“And as soon as you get over that bridge, it just smacks you in the face,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gollwitzer wished to remind people that if they observe a serious environmental concern, it may be reported to DEC’s 24 hour tip line at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267,) or during business hours, to DEC’s Buffalo office at 716-851-7000.

