Deadly shooting on McNeeley Way in Buffalo

WGRZ 3:26 PM. EST January 01, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One man is dead after an early morning shooting on New Year's Day.

Buffalo Police tell us a 25-year-old man was shot around 6:30 a.m. on McNeeley Way. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are now trying to figure out if this shooting was related to the shooting on Byrd Way, which is just down the street, several hours earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.


