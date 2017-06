Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y.---Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Buffalo.

It happened just before 11:45 Monday night in the 100 block of Pries Avenue.

Police say one man was shot multiple times.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

