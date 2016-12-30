NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: "Once Upon A Time In America" cast member Robert De Niro attends the 52nd New York Film Festival at Walter Reade Theater on September 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2014 Getty Images)

ALBANY -- You flyin' with me?

Famed actor Robert De Niro was flown on a state helicopter in June from Manhattan to an event to promote

Catskills tourism with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The flight, which also included state officials escorting the "Raging Bull" star, was for official state business and in line with the governor's rules for using state aircraft, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

“All flights are for official travel in support of state initiatives and are in accordance with the appropriate use of state resources," Azzopardi said.

"In this instance, Mr. De Niro was part of an event to promote the Catskills ahead of the summer tourism season, which the entire region depends upon. His participation greatly increased awareness of the state’s efforts and added to the event’s success.”

De Niro was a big hit at the June 30 event, telling 11 Borscht Belt-era jokes in from the podium in a two-minute span.

"OK," De Niro said as he took the stage.

"So a man goes to a psychiatrist. The doctor says, 'You're crazy.' The man says, 'I want a second opinion.' The doctor says, 'OK, you're ugly, too.'"

Cuomo then gave De Niro a key to the Catskills, where the Manhattan-born actor has a home.