Day Without Immigrants protest planned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Organizers are calling on immigrant workers and families in cities across the country to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday to demonstrate the impact of immigrants on communities.

The "Day Without Immigrants" action is in response to President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump has vowed to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S.

