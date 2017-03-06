Darien Lake looking to fill positions for upcoming season

Darien Lake (Photo: Darien Lake)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y.---Darien Lake is looking to fill 1,800 open positions for the upcoming season.

Jobs are available in multiple departments including: the amusement park, water park, lodging, entertainment, retail and food service.

Darien Lake will be hosting an open job fair at the Park’s Lodge on the Lake Hotel on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the job fair and the types of positions available, click here.

Darien Lake has already begun accepting applications for the upcoming season with some positions starting as early as April. The park will open for the 2017 season on May 6 with full, daily operations beginning June 15.

