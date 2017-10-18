Customer rearranges Ohio Speedway sign to say 'Free Heroin w/ Speedy Rewards'

DAYTON, OHIO - A Dayton area Speedway gas station has apologized for one of its promotional signs, claiming a customer rearranged the letters to read, "Free Heroin W/ Speedy Rewards" last Saturday.

The Dayton Daily News reports that a customer alerted a store clerk to the message, which was immediately removed. Speedway's communications manager told the Daily News the company is considering pursuing charges and that the incident was captured on surveillance camera.

A photo of the sign has made its away across social media:

The city of Dayton is one Ohio's most problematic areas regarding the heroin epidemic. According to the Daily News, the Montgomery County Coroner has reported 512 overdose deaths this year.

