Current, former major leaguers die in car crashes

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 19: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Photo: Ed Zurga, 2016 Getty Images)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed the death of Ventura, whose arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title. He was 25.

