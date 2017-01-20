Cuomo's movie plan not limited to beer, wine

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to allow movie theaters to serve alcohol wouldn't limit them to just beer and wine, despite the governor saying otherwise.

Tucked into Cuomo's $152.3 billion state budget proposal was a measure that would clear the way for movie theaters to receive an alcohol license, regardless of whether they have a kitchen or table seating.

Cuomo told reporters late Tuesday that theaters would be limited to beer and wine sales, not liquor.

His actual proposal, however, includes no such limitation. Nor does it include state-backed incentives for the theaters to serve New York-made beers and wines, which Cuomo also said was included.

A spokesman said the measure is still aimed at just beer and wine.

"The intent is to provide licenses to serve alcohol in theatres, with the focus on beer and wine," Cuomo budget spokesman Morris Peters said in an email Thursday.

Current state law prohibits movie theaters from serving alcohol, unless they serve restaurant-style food and have table seating available for all patrons.

Cuomo's proposal -- included in one of the 10 bills needed to approve the state budget -- would remove the food and seating restrictions, allowing movie theaters to apply for an alcohol license if they serve traditional concessions like popcorn and candy.

During a briefing Tuesday night with reporters, Cuomo was asked specifically whether his plan would allow theaters to serve spirits.

"Oh, no, no," Cuomo said with a chuckle. "Just wine and beer. Let's not go too far."

While the proposal doesn't restrict the type of alcohol movie theaters can serve, the State Liquor Authority could limit it later through regulations.

Earlier in the briefing, Cuomo also said his plan would be "joined with an incentive program, to incentivize the movie theaters to sell New York wine and beer."

His budget proposal does not appear to include such a plan, and his office didn't explain what he was suggesting.

Cuomo's plan would only allow movie theaters to serve patrons of PG-13, R and NC-17 movies, and they would only be able to buy one drink at a time.

Major movie theater chains have not yet weighed in on Cuomo's proposal.

But the state chapter of the National Organization of Theatre owners, backed by funding from AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, has lobbied for alcohol in recent years, according to state disclosure documents.

Robert Sunshine, executive director of the state chapter, didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

