Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing

ALBANY -- The state helicopter Gov. Andrew Cuomo was flying in Wednesday afternoon from Albany to New York City made an emergency landing after experiencing mechanical troubles.

Cuomo had just finished his final regional State of the State address at the University at Albany and was returning to his Manhattan offices when the helicopter began to fill with fumes, a Cuomo spokesman said.

The helicopter landed at Stewart Airport near Newburgh. No injuries were reported.

"Just before 4 p.m., the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke and the pilot made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport," Cuomo spokesman James Allen said. "The cause of the issue is being investigated and the helicopter is currently undergoing maintenance.

"The governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot. No one was injured, and everyone has been safely transported back to the city."

Since Monday, the Democratic governor has been touring the state to give regional addresses on his agenda for 2017. The last one was Wednesday afternoon in Albany.

The helicopter troubles come after Cuomo's office last fall sought to replace one of State Police’s Bell 430 helicopters that is used to fly Cuomo to events in New York.

He is also assigned a state plane that he uses for longer flights, including when he flies out of Westchester County Airport from his home in nearby New Castle.

The state Comptroller's Office last month rejected the request for the state's purchase of a $12.5 million used helicopter, raising questions about the price and the need to retrofit it, the Buffalo News reported.

