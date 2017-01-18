Cuomo warns Trump on Obamacare cuts

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday of a "dramatic impact" on New Yorkers if Trump moves ahead with a repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act.

The meeting at Trump Tower was the first face-to-face sit down between the two New Yorkers, who are both Queens natives, since Trump was elected.

After releasing his proposed state budget late Tuesday, Cuomo said he raised concerns about cuts to so-called Obamacare being planned by Trump and congressional Republicans.

"We discussed how the Affordable Care Act affects New York and the pitfalls of a repeal plan, which would be dramatic on the state of New York," Cuomo told reporters after the hour-long meeting.

Cuomo's office last month said about 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose health insurance if a repeal moved forward.

That would translate into a $3.7 billion budget hit to New York, state officials have warned.

Cuomo said the meeting was "not adversarial," and Trump was well aware of the federal proposals being discussed.

But the Democratic governor said he wanted to aware Trump of the impact on New York and other large states if federal policies are changed.

"We just finished our New York state budget, and many of the issues that are being discussed in Washington would have a profound effect on New York," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said another issue of concern is proposals to end the income-tax deduction on state and local taxes.

Because New York pays among the highest taxes in the nation, any reduction would disproportionately hurt the state, saying it would "devastating."

Cuomo told reporters Tuesday night that he and Trump have known each other for decades, but he wanted to put the president's home-state issues on his radar.

Cuomo spoke to the incoming Republican president the day after Trump's election, and Cuomo said they talked about working together on infrastructure projects in New York.

New York is undertaking a major overhaul of its airports and transit systems and building a new $4 billion Tappan Zee Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

Cuomo, who supported home-state candidate Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, said he also raised concerns with Trump about the state's homelessness issue in New York City, as well as expanding housing programs.

"He is a New Yorker, and my sense was he knew actually what I was saying, and the magnitude of what I was saying," said Cuomo, who does not plan to attend Friday's inauguration.

So what the meeting simply two New Yorkers "chewing the fat?" Cuomo was asked by reporters.

"We didn’t chew the fat in Queens," Cuomo said. "Maybe two people with Queens accents, but we never chewed the fat."

