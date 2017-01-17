Cuomo seeks to balance budget with new plans

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to retain higher taxes on the wealthy to help balance the state’s books and increase spending on schools by about $1 billion.

The Democratic governor unveiled his $152.3 billion state budget proposal Tuesday night, laying out a wide-ranging plan that would couple an income-tax cut for the middle class while extending a soon-to-expire higher tax rate for the wealthiest earners.

The governor's plan also includes a $1 billion boost in funding for schools, but does not anticipating any loss in federal aid from the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to do. Cuomo's budget is also expected to include his proposal to expand ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft statewide, as well as proposals to allow movie theaters to sell alcohol and restrict private income for lawmakers and state officials. “This is a very specific, focused, targeted agenda," Cuomo said Tuesday night. "This is about helping the middle class. The middle class has taken a lot of pain for a lot of years.”

TAXING THE RICH

The state's millionaires' tax brings in about $4 billion a year to the state's coffers, and fiscal conservatives have urged Cuomo and the Legislature to let the tax expire at the end of the 2017. But with a roughly $3.5 billion budget gap for the fiscal year that starts April 1, Cuomo appears poised to try to get lawmakers to keep the tax as a way to increase spending in some areas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs members of the press on his $152.3 billion state budget proposal at the executive mansion in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: Jon Campbell / Albany Bureau) Cuomo has taken the strategy of coupling the millionaire's tax extension with an income-tax cut for the middle class twice before, first in 2011 and then in 2013. But Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, reiterated his opposition to the millionaire’s tax extension Tuesday, saying the state should look to cut taxes instead. "We don't agree with it," Flanagan told reporters in the mansion's driveway as a light rain fell. "It will be a major source of discussion." The proposal would cut state income taxes from 6.85 percent to 6.45 percent in 2018 and 5.5 percent when fully implemented for those making $40,000 to $150,000, Cuomo said. For those making $150,000 to $300,000, the rate would be cut to 6.65 percent next year and 6 percent when fully implemented. The average savings next year would be $250, according to Cuomo’s office. The millionaires' tax was first put in place in 2009, when the state was dealing with a budget gap during the depths of the recession. If the tax is not re-authorized, the highest tax rate would drop from 8.82 percent to 6.85 percent at year's end for individuals earning at least $1 million and couples earning $2 million or more. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said Tuesday the tax should be kept, pointing to proposals by President-elect Donald Trump that would help the rich. "The millionaire’s tax, we would like to see an increase," Heastie said. "There’s going to be federal action; We are told that will probably make some of our millionaires more millionaires or more 'millionaire-y.' We believe this is the time for us to do this; there are a lot of spending priorities that we have to have."

BREAK FROM TRADITION

Cuomo's State of the State addresses, however, included few details of how the governor plans to pay for his initiatives, which would be included in his formal budget plan. "There wasn't much new in there, in terms of what I could see," Sen. Rich Funke, R-Penfield, Monroe County, said Tuesday. "What the governor told us today is much of what he said over the last two weeks." While the budget would limit the increase in the state spending to less than 2 percent overall, Cuomo's budget includes his previously announced plan to allow for free SUNY tuition for households who earn less than $125,000 a year and spend $2 billion to boost the state's clean-water infrastructure. Lawmakers, though, have been leery of the SUNY tuition plan, saying Cuomo's estimate that the initiative would cost about $163 million a year appears too low.

POLICY ISSUES

Cuomo has tucked various policy issues into his budget proposal, a strategy often used by governors to try and get thorny proposals through.

Among them: A proposal to allow ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft to expand across the state, which would require a change in state insurance law.

Funke, meanwhile, said lawmakers weren't provided much detail in terms of how much insurance the companies would be required to carry and whether local governments would have any ability to opt out or regulate the industry, which helped sink the issue in 2015.

Cuomo also proposed allowing alcohol sales in movie theaters, with a state-backed incentive if they provide New York-made beverages. As of now, movie theaters have to have a table at each seat in order to apply for a liquor license.

Flanagan said Cuomo's budget doesn't anticipate any loss or gain in federal funding from the promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare.

Earlier this month, Cuomo estimated the state would incur a $3.7 billion budget hit if Congress repeals the health-care law.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, Schenectady County, said Cuomo's budget plan also includes more than $200 million to help certain non-profit, direct-care providers cope with the state's recent minimum wage increase.

The minimum wage increased Jan. 1 to $11 an hour in New York City or $10.50 an hour for employers with less than 10 workers.

It rose to $10 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County, while it rose to $9.70 an hour in the rest of the state.

Gannett Albany