Cuomo keeps plans under wraps most of day

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- The state has a $152.3 billion budget. Finding out what's in it for the upcoming fiscal year proved challenging.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday dropped the Capitol tradition of giving a public address to detail the state budget, instead giving private briefings to lawmakers at the governor's mansion down the street.

The Capitol press corp initially was told it would get its own briefing at 2:30 p.m., but that the information would be embargoed until 7 p.m.

Reporters rejected the arrangement. Then Cuomo's office said the media would get a 7:30 p.m. briefing, which was streamed online on the governor's website: http://www.ny.gov.

Details about the budget were released online around 8:30 p.m.

The move broke from what has customarily been done: Governors would provide thick budget books and details about the spending plan in advance of the public address. Good-government groups knocked the rollout of the budget, saying the documents on how taxpayer money may be spent are too important to not be made more available to the public and the press. "We are dismayed by this procedure," Susan Lerner, executive director for Common Cause/NY, told reporters. "The budget is the basic document by which the priorities of the state are set. It has an impact on every single New Yorker, and it should be a completely open, transparent and participatory process from the very first moment until the end.” After a two-week state tour to lay his 2017 agenda, the Democratic governor had a Tuesday deadline to propose his spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Cuomo broke from tradition with the State of the State speeches too: Not holding an address before the 213-seat Legislature was a first since the 1920s. Instead, he held six regional addresses. "People are really distrustful of government, and I wanted to say to them this year, 'I’m coming to you. I’m bringing government to you," Cuomo said Sunday on a New York City radio show. "I’m not going to sit in Albany and talk to the politicians and expect that you’re going to go to Albany or you’re going to figure out how to find out about what government is doing," he continued. "I’m going to come to you. I’m going explain our vision and what it means for you in your region.” New York faces its first significant budget gaps in recent years, with a projected deficit of about $1 billion that could more than double over the next two years. Cuomo has offered a series of measures that could test his fiscal restraint since taking office in 2011. Cuomo has pledged to keep state spending growth to less than 2 percent a year, despite major increases in school aid in recent years. This year, Cuomo is proposing a free tuition plan at the state's 64 SUNY campuses for qualified students, as well as a $2 billion clean water fund. He also is seeking a child-care tax credit for the middle class and a 750-mile recreation trail that stretches across New York. The budget will then go to the Legislature, which has a March 31 deadline to have an on-time deal.

Gannett Albany