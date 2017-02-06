Cuomo has picked all seven judges on NY's top court

(Photo: KVUE)

ALBANY - Rowan Wilson was confirmed Monday as an associate judge on the state Court of Appeals, which is New York's highest court.

The confirmation by the Senate means Gov. Andrew Cuomo has now named all seven members to the Albany-based court since he took office in 2011.

Wilson, 56, who lives on Long Island, was a partner in the litigation department of Cravath, Swaine & Moore in Manhattan.

He will be the third male and second African-American judge on the current court, which is headed by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the former Westchester County district attorney.

He will take the place of Eugene Pigott, who retired last year after reaching state’s age limit of 70.

“Admired for his unassailable integrity, keen intellect and extensive experience handling some of the most pressing legal matters of our time, Judge Wilson is committed to the principles of justice and equality that are the very foundation of New York’s judicial system,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Wilson has been with his firm for 25 years, two years after he graduated from Harvard Law School in 1984.

His current work focuses on intellectual property, contract, entertainment and media and civil rights.

Lindsey Riback is a staff writer with USA TODAY Network's Albany Bureau.

