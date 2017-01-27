Cuba Rushford Middle School in Lockdown

Breaking News (Photo: WGRZ)

CUBA, NY - Cuba Rushford Middle School is in Lockdown while State Police and Cuba Police investigate a possible threat to the school.

Cuba Police announced the investigation on their Facebook Page to "inform the public and parents of this situation as to help quell any panic or alarm."

Police say all faculty, staff and students are safe.

Any parents going to the school are asked to first report to the bus garage and see the Cuba Police Department information officer.

