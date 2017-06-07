Cruise Night returns to Lancaster Speedway

WGRZ

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- Cruise Night returned to the Lancaster Speedway Wednesday night after issues between patrons and security guards forced track officials to cancel the remaining events in May.

After a two-week hiatus, Cruise Night returned and there were no problems at the track.

The Speedway hired U.S. Security Associates, the same firm that handles security at Canalside in Buffalo. There were ten security guards at the track Wednesday night.

Also, the track is now charging a five-dollar Oval Access Fee to use the dragstrip, which went over fine with the racers.

2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik asked Track President Tim Packman how the new security measures were being received by everyone who came out Wednesday. He says that there has been a growing family atmosphere.

"So what happened those two Tuesday nights, or Wednesday nights, totally took away from it. Now we're going back to the positive, and the reception from the new procedures that we received, and everything has been 98-percent positive, and that's good, and that shows that they care, and we care about them being here," said Packman.

Packman said that Wednesday’s crowd was bigger than the other crowds for Cruise Night this year.

