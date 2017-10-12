Mug shots of Christopher Boyd (Photo: Provided by Police)

BUFFALO, NY — The man accused of shooting the owner of Zoe Restaurant in Clarence withdrew his guilty plea and dismissed his attorney at his scheduled sentencing Thursday.

Christopher Boyd, 30, faced 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing before Erie County Court Sheila DiTullio. By withdrawing his plea, he will now report back to court on Oct. 31.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder as well as other charges from a burglary in Buffalo in September.

Boyd is accused of shooting restaurant owner Alex Pozantidis, who was carrying the day's receipts when he was confronted by Boyd in the parking lot. Pozantidis' wife was also shot at while she came to her husband's aid, but was not hit.

He was arraigned in November of 2016.

Christopher Boyd has arrived in Clarence Town Court for his arraignment, facing an attempted murder charge in Zoe Restaurant shooting. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/NDbUo5EFj6 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewakWGRZ) November 15, 2016

Boyd was a former Zoe employee, according to New York State Police. Police do not believe he targeted the owner because of any disagreement instead, they say he was purely motivated by the robbery.

