Yemeni man accused of extortion

U.S. Courthouse in Buffalo (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY-- A man from Yemen is facing extortion charges for allegedly threatening to harm and kidnap a minor.

An indictment against Yousef Goba, 43, was unsealed Monday in Federal Court.

The victim is the daughter of a Yemeni man who lives in Buffalo.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the teen went to Yemen in 2013 to live with her mother and siblings. While there, the mother and children lived with Goba, who is also the mother's brother. When the mother attempted to leave Goba's home with her children, Goba allegedly refused to allow the teenage girl to leave.

He threatened to marry the child to a Yemeni man if the victim's father did not pay him $11,000, as well as expenses for the girl.

If convicted, Goba could face up to 20 years in prison.

You can read the criminal complaint below:



Complaint Goba by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

