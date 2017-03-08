Wyoming County contractor facing fraud charge

Dennis N. Rawleigh, Jr (Photo: Wyoming County Sheriff's Office)

WARSAW, NY - A Wyoming County contractor is facing a fraud charge for allegedly not completing work he was paid to do.

Investigators says Dennis N. Rawleigh, Jr. received over $15,000 in payments from a Gainsville resident to perform work on two houses. Police say very little work was done on one house and nothing was done on the second house.

Rawleigh, Jr. is also accused of taking money from a Town of Sheldon resident to tear down a barn. However, following a failed attempt to tear down the barn in June 2015, investigators say Rawleigh has yet to return to tear down the barn.

Rawleigh was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in Gainsville Town Court later this month.

