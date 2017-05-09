WGRZ
Wyoming Co. man accused of sexual abuse

WGRZ 10:46 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

WARSAW, NY-  A Wyoming County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says James A. Dell, Jr., 26, of Gainesville, is accused sexually abusing a child younger than 11-years-old in February 2016.

Dell, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was arraigned in court and remanded to jail on $5,000 bail.  An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

