Wyoming Co. man accused of sexual abuse

WARSAW, NY- A Wyoming County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says James A. Dell, Jr., 26, of Gainesville, is accused sexually abusing a child younger than 11-years-old in February 2016.
Dell, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in court and remanded to jail on $5,000 bail. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
