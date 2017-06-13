Woman stabs Spanish speaker for not speaking English, police say

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas -- A San Antonio woman on a Greyhound bus was arrested Monday for stabbing an older woman as the bus passed through Bruceville-Eddy on I-35 northbound near Mile Marker 317.

Reshunda Denise Pickens, 32, was booked into the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, according to police and online jail records. She was being held Tuesday morning on $10,000 bond.

She was sitting next to the older victim on the bus around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean. According to McLean, Pickens had moved to try to ask the older woman questions. The older woman was Hispanic and did not speak English, causing her to be unable to answer the questions, McLean said. Pickens grew frustrated that the woman did not answer and stabbed her 3-4 times in the abdomen with a 4 and 1/2 inch knife, according to McLean.

The older woman was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where she was in stable condition Tuesday.

