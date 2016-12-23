Woman sentenced in fatal arson

BUFFALO, NY-- The woman convicted of starting a deadly fire will spend a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.
Last month-- a jury found Al-Shariyfa Robinson guilty of murder and arson in connection with a fire at a rooming house on Curtiss Street in Buffalo.
Two people inside were killed.
She was sentenced to additional five years for arson and will go up for parole after her sentence.
