Woman sentenced in fatal arson

Al-Shariyfa Robinson (Photo: Mug shot)

BUFFALO, NY-- The woman convicted of starting a deadly fire will spend a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.

Last month-- a jury found Al-Shariyfa Robinson guilty of murder and arson in connection with a fire at a rooming house on Curtiss Street in Buffalo.

Two people inside were killed.

She was sentenced to additional five years for arson and will go up for parole after her sentence.