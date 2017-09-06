Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in cold case

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo woman charged in connection with a 33-year old cold case murder, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Saundra Adams was 17 when she strangled to death then 92-year-old WWI veteran Edmund Schreiber.

Investigators say it happened while she was burglarizing his home on Hastings Avenue in 1983.

Adams faces 25 years in prison when she sentenced in November

