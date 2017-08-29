Woman in custody in connection to Brockport death

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Brockport Police Department say a woman has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Megan Dix who was fatally shot and found in a parking lot Friday. Photo: Patti Singer

BROCKPORT, NY — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Brockport Police Department say a woman has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Megan Dix who was fatally shot and found in a parking lot Friday.

A press conference is expected later Tuesday.

An assistant manager at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sweden, Dix, 33, left the store at 1 p.m. Friday for a lunch break. According to Brockport police, Dix was fatally shot Friday inside a parked pickup in a parking lot on South Avenue, just west of Owens Road.

"She'd sit in the (parking) lot and watch the deer play and answer messages on her tablet," her brother, Don Duncanson, said this week. "This is devastating. We're trying to figure out what happened. She didn't have any enemies. Megan was very loving, a good mother, a good sister and a good friend. She was an all-around great person."

Her body was found by her husband, Chris, who went looking for Megan when she did not return home Friday evening, Duncanson said.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Victoria Freile)

