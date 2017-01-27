WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Woman accused of pretending to be deputy, searching homes during manhunt

Florida woman accused of posing as sheriff's deputy and searching homes during manhunt for accused cop killer.

NBC News Channel and WESH , WCNC 7:22 AM. EST January 27, 2017

(WESH)  A Florida is facing charges after pretending to be a deputy during the manhunt for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd.

Kamesha Byrd confessed to going door to door, carrying what looked like a pistol, and even going inside people's homes.

Deputies said it appears Byrd never took anything or harmed anyone after informing residents Loyd had been spotted and she needed to inspect their homes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2j8qsdi

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories