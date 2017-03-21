WNY woman charged with Leandra's law

Shayonna Miller (Photo: Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

LOCKPORT, NY-- A Niagara County woman is in jail tonight accused of violating Leandra's law.

Deputies say Shayonna Miller, 27, was driving drunk with a 4-month old in her car. She was stopped just after midnight at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road.

Police say she ran a red light and that her blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit. She's due to appear in Niagara Falls City Court Wednesday morning.

